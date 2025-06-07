Rajasthan native murdered by roommate under Chaderghat PS limit

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th June 2025 10:50 pm IST
The image displays a picture of a knife with a stabbing position
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 27-year -old man was murdered by his roommate at Malakpet Palthan under Chaderghat police station limits on Saturday evening, on the day of Eid Al Adha.

The deceased has been identified as Quddus, a native of Rajasthan. He stayed in a room with one person named Ibrahim.

On Saturday evening, an argument took place between Quddus and Ibrahim on some issue following which Quddus was stabbed to death.

A police official said that Ibrahim later surrendered before the Chaderghat police. The report will be updated when more details are out.

