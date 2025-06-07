Rajasthan native murdered by roommate under Chaderghat PS limit

Hyderabad: A 27-year -old man was murdered by his roommate at Malakpet Palthan under Chaderghat police station limits on Saturday evening, on the day of Eid Al Adha.

The deceased has been identified as Quddus, a native of Rajasthan. He stayed in a room with one person named Ibrahim.

On Saturday evening, an argument took place between Quddus and Ibrahim on some issue following which Quddus was stabbed to death.

A police official said that Ibrahim later surrendered before the Chaderghat police. The report will be updated when more details are out.