Rajasthan govt issues ₹10 crore tender for YouTube channel to boost narrative

The Rajasthan government has initiated a substantial communication strategy by inviting proposals for a Rs 10 crore tender to hire an agency that will manage a “24×7 YouTube channel”. This step is designed to showcase the government’s positive achievements and address the narrative during outbreaks, as the officials mentioned.

Objectives of the initiative

The primary purpose of this YouTube channel is to present a favourable image of the government and its schemes. The selected agency will not only be running the primary channel but will also be in charge of YouTube channels at the district level and social networks like Instagram, Facebook, and X, which is ex-Twitter.

Responsibilities of the agency

The agency awarded the tender will have several crucial tasks, including

Livestreaming Events: Telecasting programs involving the head of the state, or the Chief Minister in this case, and other major government activities.

Telecasting programs involving the head of the state, or the Chief Minister in this case, and other major government activities. Content Production: Taking and narrating videos of state developments and distributing copies of the approved ones to the news stations.

Taking and narrating videos of state developments and distributing copies of the approved ones to the news stations. Social Media Management: Subscribing more users on YouTube and many other social networks with the target in three months at least a five per cent growth rate in the number of followers which must be a penalty in case our company fails to achieve.

To fulfil these responsibilities, the agency will require a team comprising audio and video editors, news anchors, and procedures in each of the state’s 200 Assembly constituencies.

The tender is still up for bids and will officially close on November 28, said the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD). This has brought debates on the structural administrative approach that the government adopts in the handling of public relations and outsourcing such responsibilities to a different company.

Critics raised concerns

Some critics have argued that such moves lead to centralizing narrative control, especially during politically sensitive stations and the electoral process. They point out that instead of outsourcing the government can beef up the existing Information and Public Relations Department (DIPR) by recruiting more staff and providing better physical facilities.

This grandiose plan is expected to be useful in influencing the populace, particularly before major events such as the investment summit known as the “Rising Rajasthan” in December.