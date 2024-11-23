SP to honour Tauheeda’s courage against UP cop who threatened to ‘shoot’ voters

A Muslim woman named Tauheeda has emerged as a symbol of bravery after confronting a police officer who pointed a pistol at her while she was on her way to vote during the by-elections at the Meerapur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh on November 20, 2024.

The incident occurred when Tauheeda, a resident of Kakrauli, faced SHO Rajiv Sharma, who allegedly tried to intimidate her into abandoning her right to vote.

A photograph capturing this tense moment quickly went viral, igniting public outrage and drawing attention to the broader issues of voter intimidation during the elections.

In a statement to reporters, Tauheeda declared, “I am not afraid of bullets… I was not allowed to vote.” Following her courageous stand, the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced plans to honour her for her fearless act amidst reports of violence and police misconduct during the polling process, which included allegations that officers were preventing voters, particularly from Muslim communities, from exercising their franchise.

Zia Chaudhary, the district SP president, along with other party leaders, visited Tauheeda’s home to express their support and assure her that party president Akhilesh Yadav would personally felicitate her.

However, despite her courageous stand, Tauheeda was reportedly among those booked by police for alleged violence during polling. The SP leaders have accused the police officials of harassing Muslim voters, pulling veils off some burqa-clad women to take their photographs.

In response to the complaints by the Samajwadi Party, the Election Commission suspended at least five police officers involved in the incident. Others were removed from poll duty for flouting Election Commission (EC) guidelines and stopping electors from casting votes.