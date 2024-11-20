UP bypoll: Electors prevented from voting in Meerapur, 5 cops suspended

By-polls in Uttar Pradesh’s nine Assembly seats on Wednesday, November 20, are witnessing violence and police lathi charges with Opposition parties alleging voter intimidation and bogus voting.

At least five police personnel were suspended and many others were removed from poll duty for flouting Election Commission (EC) guidelines and stopping electors from casting votes.

Minority voters turned away

In the Meerapur constituency, police allegedly disallowed Muslim voters from exercising their electoral rights. Videos have emerged where Muslims are seen complaining on camera that they were turned away by the police at the polling booth.

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Kundarki constituency in Moradabad Haji Rizwan, alleged that the police have set up barricades to stop Muslim voters. He said that the police were checking their Aadhaar cards and turning them away if they were Muslims.

In Muzaffarnagar’s Meerapur Assembly seat, police restored to lathi charge in the Kakroli area after an unruly crowd created a nuisance at the polling booth and despite several warnings refused to disperse. The crowd allegedly retaliated by throwing stones at the police personnel.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhishek Singh told reporters the situation has been brought under control and voting is taking place peacefully.

Oppn cries foul over Meerapur voting

Opposition parties including SP, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the AIMIM have alleged bogus voting and voter intimidation.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Mohammad Arshad claimed the voter turnout in the Kakroli area was low as police were not letting people leave their homes.

“Police are harassing voters and not allowing them to step out of their homes. They are behaving like people’s enemies during this festival of democracy,” he told reporters.

“This is not a people’s election, this is the government’s election,” he added.

Arshad further claimed AIMIM workers were being detained by police.

SP candidate Sumbul Rana alleged that police were “harassing” voters in the name of checking their identity cards to prevent them from casting their votes.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Mithlesh Pal alleged that she has been informed about people from outside the Meerapur constituency being called in for “bogus voting”. “These people have been accommodated in madrassas and schools,” she alleged.

Pal also claimed that bogus voting was being done by “women in burqa.”

On SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s remark that ‘policemen should not check ID cards of voters’, Pal said they must check it to prevent bogus voting.

“All this is happening because of the flexible attitude of the police. We have made a complaint but police are unable to do anything at the moment,” she said.

Nine seats in UP — Karhal (Mainpuri), Sisamau (Kanpur), Katehari (Ambedkarnagar), Kundarki (Moradabad), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Phulpur (Prayagraj), Khair (Aligarh), Majhawan (Mirzapur) — are currently voting.

Cops suspended

The action by the poll authority came amid complaints by opposition parties, mainly Samajwadi Party that people from a particular community were being prevented from voting.

EC officials said in Muzaffarnagar, two sub-inspectors have been suspended for “non-compliance” with EC guidelines for voter checking.

In view of complaints received regarding the checking of identity cards of voters by police personnel in Moradabad, a thorough investigation was conducted, the officials said.

The cases pertained to Bhikanpur Kulwara and Milak Siri villages.

In this regard, one sub-inspector, two head constables, and two women constables have been removed from poll duty and sent to the police lines.

Taking cognisance of the complaints on social media by the Samajwadi Party that some communities were prevented from voting during the bypolls, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave strict instructions to the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh and all district election officers and returning officers to ensure fair and smooth voting process.

