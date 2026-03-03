Rajasthan law student claims professor failed her based on caste

Churu (Rajasthan): A 30-year-old law student at Government Law College in Rajasthan’s Churu accused her professors of alleged caste-based discrimination and failing her in an exam.

Meena Meghwal filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station on February 27, claiming that Professor Apurva Sharma and Professor Anil have repeatedly insulted her with casteist remarks in public.

“I was threatened with failure,” Meghwal’s complaint read. She is currently in her third semester at the law college.

In December 2025, during a program, Sharma became angry when Meghwal asked a question. According to Meghwal’s statement, Sharma answered her dismissively and physically pushed her away. She used casteist slurs like “Chamari” and said, “You are from a lower caste, you cannot do LLB. This is not your job.”

“I was insulted by being called a Chamari in front of all students,” Meghwal said.

She said that Professor Sharma had harboured caste-based enmity toward her, which she showed by continuously humiliating her, and allegedly failed her as well. “She caused me to fail by giving me low marks in practical exams,” Meghwal said.

When Meghwal confronted Sharma on February 21 about her marks, the professor allegedly said, “It is my wish; I did it because you people are of a lower caste.”

Despite submitting complaints, Meghwal said, the college administration took no action and held no hearing. “The humiliation continues. I request that a case be registered,” Meghwal said.

The police registered a case based on the complaint under Section 3(1)(r)(s) (intentionally insulting or humiliating SC/ST in public) (abusing them by caste name in public view) of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Act.

The original report and its copy were sent to the Circle Officer of Churu for further investigation.