Rajasthan logs highest successful candidates in JEE Advanced

Rajasthan topped the charts this year with the highest number of candidates clearing JEE (Advanced) from the state, with a total of 6,229 qualifying.

Telangana came in close second with 5,016 qualifying candidates and Andhra Pradesh fourth, with 4,495. Maharashtra moved two ranks downs, slipping to the fifth position with 4,490 candidates qualifying.

Telangana, apart from ranking second, also managed to bag All-India ranks (AIR) 1 and 2. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh saw more that thousand girls qualify; with 1,334 from Telangana, the highest amongst all states and 1,091 from Andhra Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh, apart from coming in third, with a total of 4,692 qualifying candidates, also had a candidate secure AIR 3. The highest scoring candidates from Maharashtra and Rajasthan secured AIR 13 and 20 respectively.

According to data, around 25,000 of the total 43,733 candidates to qualify, 60% are from the top 5 states. Last year, the qualifying states made up only 36% of all successful candidates.

The organizing chairperson of JEE (A) 2023, Professor Bishnupada Mandal said that this year, the number of students from IIT-Hyderabad zone that cleared the JEE (Main) to appear for JEE (Advance) increased by a 10,000. He said, “Last year, 36,000 candidates appeared for JEE (Advance) from IIT-Hyderabad zone. This year the corresponding number is 47,000.

An IIT dean said that the states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have invested heavily in education, saying, “From schools to colleges, there is a greater emphasis on education.” An IIT faculty member said, “Many CBSE students manage to crack the JEE. But each year, the dynamic of state boards change.”