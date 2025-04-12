Rajasthan man falls to death after getting entangled in hot air balloon

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old hot air balloon operator fell to his death in Rajasthan’s Baran city on April 10.

The shocking incident was caught on camera during the concluding day of the three-day Baran Utsav at the Khel Sankul complex. The deceased, Vasudev Katri, a resident of Kota, was reportedly an expert, having 20 years of experience in the field.

A video of the hot air balloon suddenly soaring in the sky with one of its ropes still in the hands of Khatri before plummeting to the ground has gone viral on social media platforms.

pic.twitter.com/NxvHu0iPqd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 12, 2025

“When the balloon reached over 60 feet, the rope snapped, causing Khatri’s fall to the ground,” Baran city deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Omendra Singh Skhekhawat told the media.

Khatri was immediately rushed to Baran District Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)