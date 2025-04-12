Haryana student caught sneaking girlfriend in suitcase into boys’ hostel

In the movie Two States, Ananya Swaminathan (played by Alia Bhatt) happily stays with Krish Malhotra (played by Arjun Kapoor) in his hostel room. Now this is fictional. However, fiction turned into real life after a male student was caught red-handed by hostel guards for sneaking his girlfriend in a suitcase in the boys’ hostel.

The incident occurred in OP Jindal Global University in Haryana’s Sonipath district. A video of the incident has gone massively viral on social media platforms where hostel guards unzip the suitcase and to everyone’s shock, a woman emerges. The video seems to have been recorded by a student.

— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 12, 2025

It’s still unclear how the hostel guards or university officials discovered someone hiding inside the suitcase. What is certain, however, is that the plan quickly fell apart.

Students are mischievous: University

The PRO of OP Jindal Global University has dismissed the incident as ‘mischievous’. Speaking to India Today, the PRO said, “Our students were just being mischievous, and because our security is tight, the student was caught. It’s not a big deal. Our security is always strict, and no one has filed any complaint regarding the matter.”

Netizens have a fun time

The internet is totally amused by the incident.