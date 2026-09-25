Rajasthan: Man killed with stone, police say attacker ‘unstable’

Alwar: A 40-year-old man was allegedly struck on his head with a stone outside a police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Thursday, September 24, with police saying the accused was “mentally challenged”.

Authorities have detained the accused, identified as Harsh Murtikar, following the alleged assault outside Barodameo police station. The deceased, Sekoon Khan, a resident of the neighbouring village of Bada Was, was on his motorcycle, planning to go to the local market. As he passed by the station, the accused reportedly hit him with a stone lying on the road, grievously injuring him.

Khan was rushed to the community health centre in a critical condition, but he died on the way, police said.

Accused mentally challenged: Police

Speaking to reporters, Alwal police said they detained the accused, Murtikar, on the station premises. He had just argued with his father, police said, adding that he was found to be “mentally challenged”.

Authorities denied there was a communal angle, stating that since the accused has been identified as someone with an intellectual disability, claiming there was a “Hindu-Muslim” angle is “wrong”.

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“The individual had a great deal of aggression,” an Alwal police officer said. “Anyone else in his position might have committed a similar act. However, as I mentioned regarding his medical condition, we will conduct a thorough medical examination, and this will also be part of our investigation.”

Local denies claims

Police also said that eyewitnesses at the marketplace could testify to the accused’s apparent condition. However, contrary to the police statements, a local, Tariq, told The Observer Post that the accused was “a normal and well-behaved boy”.

The resident said, “He randomly picked up a stone and attacked the man.” Several people intervened and attempted to restrain Murtikar, Tariq added. “They are calling him mad, but he was not mad.”

He claimed that before hitting the victim with a stone, Murtikar had reportedly declared inside the police station that he would commit murder. Tariq alleged police could see what was happening outside but failed to stop the accused.

“The attack took place near the marketplace, and it was in no way visible from inside the police station,” the police refuted. They denied allegations that police were trying to protect the accused, saying authorities are ready to conduct a medical test to confirm his mental condition.

Meanwhile, Khan’s body has been kept at the mortuary of the Alwar district hospital. Additional information will be revealed once a postmortem examination is conducted, police said.

Family stages protest

Following the attack, Khan’s family and locals staged a protest, blocking the Alwar-Bharatpur road.

Sarv Ekta Samiti state president Shabbir Khan demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, a government job for a member of the victim’s family and benefits under eligible government schemes.

He said the protest would continue until their demands were met.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully targeted the state government over the incident, alleging that it raised serious questions over the law and order situation.

“If police stations themselves are not safe, where should an ordinary person go for justice and security?” Jully said.

बड़ौदामेव, अलवर में थाने के मुख्य द्वार के सामने, पुलिस की मौजूदगी में एक युवक को पत्थरों से पीट-पीटकर मारने की घटना राजस्थान की कानून-व्यवस्था के माथे पर काला कलंक है।



प्रदेश में अपराधियों के हौसले इस कदर बुलंद हो चुके हैं कि अब उन्हें पुलिस थानों के सामने भी कानून का कोई डर… pic.twitter.com/Ppwmgu2fdP — Tika Ram Jully (@TikaRamJullyINC) September 24, 2026

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.

Police said the accused was being questioned and further investigation was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)