Rajasthan minister calls Mughal emperor Akbar tyrant, rapist

Akbar used to get girls from bazaars and rape them, he told reporters at Balotra when asked about the changes in school syllabus

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2024 8:21 pm IST
Rajasthan minister calls Mughal emperor Akbar tyrant, rapist
Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar (Photo X)

Jodhpur: In a provocative remark, Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilawar has said Mughal emperor Akbar was not great but “a tyrant and rapist.”

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Akbar used to get girls from bazaars and rape them, he told reporters at Balotra on Sunday, February 25, when asked about the changes in school syllabus.

On mandatory organisation of ‘Surya Namaskar’ in Rajasthan schools, he said it is being implemented gradually.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
J-K: 3 Pak-based handlers among 5 charged for Rajouri attack

“It has begun. In a few days, ‘Surya Namaskar’ will become regular in all the schools,” he said.

When asked about transfer of teachers, Dilawar said that exams are going on currently and it would not be appropriate to transfer teachers.

“Once the exams are over, we will begin the process of transfer,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2024 8:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button