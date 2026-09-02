Rajasthan teen duped people by posing as IPS officer on FB, held

Bengaluru: A juvenile from Rajasthan has been detained for allegedly impersonating Bengaluru IPS officer Narayana M through a fake Facebook account and using the identity to allegedly defraud people, police said.

The accused reportedly created the account using the photograph and name of Narayana M, who is serving as DCP of the Electronic City division. The fake profile was then used to send friend requests to people known to the officer as well as other members of the public.

After gaining their trust, the accused allegedly approached them with different stories and sought money. Police recovered Rs 2 lakh in cash from the juvenile and suspect that the amount was linked to money transferred through fraudulent bank accounts.

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The investigation began after a complaint was lodged at Hebbagodi police station regarding the fake Facebook account. Police subsequently traced the alleged operation to Kota Khurd village in Rajasthan and identified the juvenile.

Juvenile held, admits to working with associates

A senior police officer said the juvenile was taken into custody on August 24 after his parents were issued a notice. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to working with associates and revealed that the group had created fake social media profiles in the names of several IAS and IPS officers.

Police said the group allegedly used one such profile to claim that a CRPF commandant had been transferred and that his furniture and household articles were being sold at low prices. People were allegedly induced to pay for the goods, after which the money was collected fraudulently.

Police suspect the involvement of several others and have launched efforts to trace them. The juvenile was sent to a rehabilitation centre in Devanahalli on August 25.

Officials have advised the public not to respond to financial requests made through suspicious social media accounts, even when the profiles appear to belong to senior government or police officers.