Rajasthan: Tejasvi Surya detained on his way to violence hit Karauli

BJP Yuva Morcha national president and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya along with other BJP leaders were detained by the police who was on his way to visit Karauli on Wednesday after the city witnessed communal violence on April 2 that left 35 people injured.

He was stopped by Rajasthan police at the Dausa border and was taken into custody. Tejasvi had earlier tweeted about his visit in his official Twitter account.

The BJP delegation also broke into sloganeering and staged a protest against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government after not being allowed to visit the violence-hit Karauli district.

The administration has prohibited any objectionable sloganeering and singing or demonstration of similar activities.

According to the order, no person or his group or representative shall use a DJ for any kind of religious or other function without permission. The use of loudspeakers in all public and religious places remains prohibited to curb noise pollution. Prior permission will be required to carry out the same allowed from 6 am to 10 pm.

What happened in Karauli

Communal clashes erupted on April 2 in the town of Karauli, Rajasthan after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu New Year, met with stone pelting.

The incident occurred when a Shoba Yatra (bike rally) going through a Muslim dominated area raised religious slogans. Things went out of control when young Hindu men climbed on top of a mosque and waved flags as well as danced on the roof of the structure.

The scene angered many onlookers who then threw stones at the rally angering the Hindus. It quickly escalated into violence leading to arson. Shops and bikes were burnt and more than 40 houses were set on fire. Around 35 people sustained injuries.

Following the violence, police imposed section 144 CrPC till April 10.

With Agency inputs.