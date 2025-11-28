Rajasthan: Two killed, 12 injured as bus hits vehicle on Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Kota: Two passengers were killed while 12 others sustained injuries after a private sleeper bus, travelling from Delhi to Indore on early Friday, hit an unidentified vehicle from behind on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway stretch in Kota district, police said.

At least 42 passengers were travelling on board the bus when the accident took place around 4.30 am, near Arandkheda village under Kaithun police station limits, they added.

The sleeper bus, allegedly travelling at a high speed rammed into an unidentified vehicle moving in front of it on the Delhi–Mumbai expressway, Kaithun Circle Inspector (CI) Sandeep Sharma said.

However, the exact cause of the accident would be clear only after an investigation, the CI said, adding that the unidentified vehicle involved in the incident is yet to be traced.

The driver and the cleaner of the bus — Giriraj Raibari (40), resident of Mandana village in Kota, and Shyansunder Sain (36) of Borekheda area in Kota city — were killed on the spot, he added.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem examination on Friday noon.

The 12 injured passengers are undergoing treatment at New Medical College and Hospital in Kota, and are said to be out of danger, the officer said.