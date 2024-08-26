Rajasthan: Vande Bharat train hits slab placed on tracks, none hurt

Jaipur: The Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express hit a cement slab, placed on the railway track in Rajasthan’s Pali district last week, police said on Monday.

The cattle guard of the engine hit the cement slab, causing the train’s detention for eight minutes, NWR CPRO Shashi Kiran said. No one was injured in the incident.

“The incident occurred between Jawai and Biroliya under the Sumerpur police station on Friday night. A case against an unidentified person has been registered,” ASI Shyam Singh said.

He said pieces of the cement slab, used for constructing footpaths, were found on the track.