Rajasthan: Vande Bharat train hits slab placed on tracks, none hurt

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th August 2024 7:51 pm IST
New Vande Bharat Trains have added features to enhance passenger comfort
Vande Bharat Express (File Photo/PTI)

Jaipur: The Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express hit a cement slab, placed on the railway track in Rajasthan’s Pali district last week, police said on Monday.

The cattle guard of the engine hit the cement slab, causing the train’s detention for eight minutes, NWR CPRO Shashi Kiran said. No one was injured in the incident.

“The incident occurred between Jawai and Biroliya under the Sumerpur police station on Friday night. A case against an unidentified person has been registered,” ASI Shyam Singh said.

He said pieces of the cement slab, used for constructing footpaths, were found on the track.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th August 2024 7:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button