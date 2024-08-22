Rajasthan: Vigilantes attack truck driver over suspicion of cattle transport

Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 22nd August 2024 6:38 pm IST
In yet another incidence of cow vigilantism, a far-right group affiliated with Monu Manesar, attacked a truck diver in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Wednesday, August 21, accusing him of cattle transport.

According to the reports, the assault was led by associates Sonu Hindu and Halinder Phalwal, who reportedly thrashed the diver ruthlessly, resulting in several injuries.

A video of the incident that has surfaced on social media platforms, shows the group thrashing the young man while he pleaded for mercy with folded hands.

One of the assailants who was recording the incident is purportedly heard saying “Our vehicle was chasing this truck from Jaipur and finally we caught him in Alwar.”

The self-styled cow vigilante Monu Manear who is currently on bail has a history of crimes. He has also been accused of the brutal murder of two Muslim men Nasir and Junaid, whose bodies were found charred in a car in Rajasthan’s Bhiwani in 2023. Manesar whose name was initially added to the FIR was dropped from the FIR after alleged pressure from the right-wing groups. His followers often operate with impunity, emboldened by a political climate that supports such actions.

On July 31, 2023, Manesar provoked a fatal communal clashes in Nuh. The clashes preceded far-right Hindu groups’ religious procession through the district.

