Rajasthan: Woman, lover thrashed by husband after being tied to tree

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 23rd May 2024 10:52 pm IST

Jaipur: The police have arrested a man for allegedly tying his wife and her lover to a tree and thrashing them in Rajasthan’s Banswara, police said on Thursday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on the internet.

According to police, Reena (25) eloped with her lover Ravi Kumar last week. Her husband Ramesh Retua (27) along with his associates searched for them and brought them to his village on Wednesday.

They tied them to a tree and beat them, police said.

The woman filed a complaint against her husband and his associates, they said.

Based on her complaint, Ramesh was arrested on Thursday and seven-eight other people have been booked in the case. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused, they added.

