Mumbai: Ever since reality TV star Rajat Dalal announced his wedding, his wife has become the talk of the internet. With fans eagerly searching and digging for details about her identity, social media has been flooded with curiosity and speculation. Despite the buzz, Rajat has chosen to keep his partner away from the spotlight, adding an element of mystery that has only intensified the online frenzy.

Raja Dalal’s wife name?

While Rajat Dalal had earlier hinted in interviews that he was in a serious long-term relationship, he has remained consistent in protecting his partner’s privacy. Unverified rumours circulating on platforms like Reddit have suggested that the bride’s name is “Mahi Rana,” but there has been no official confirmation from the actor or his team. As of now, details about her background and profession still remain unknown.

Past Link-Up Rumours

Rajat Dalal has previously been linked to a few names from his social and professional circle. His Bigg Boss 18 co-contestant Chahat Pandey was often speculated to be close to him during their time on the show. Their frequent arguments and on-screen chemistry led to rumours of a possible relationship, though neither confirmed anything beyond friendship.

Another name that surfaced was Ishani Sanghavi, a fitness influencer and dancer. The two were rumoured to be dating after being spotted together in Goa, and some of Ishani’s social media posts further fueled speculation.

In 2025, there were also reports linking Rajat to a woman named Muskan Khan, though those claims too remained unverified.

Rajat Dalal’s wedding photos

Taking to Instagram, Rajat posted glimpses from his intimate yet grand wedding ceremony with his girlfriend. The photos quickly went viral, showing the reality star blushing as he held his bride’s hand, while another captured the couple lost in a romantic moment. A final image offered a vibrant look at their varmala ceremony, filled with colourful celebrations.

Alongside the pictures, Rajat Dalal kept the caption simple and meaningful, writing in Hindi, “Beginning a new phase of life,” without revealing any details about his wife.

Rajat Dalal also shared a video on his Instagram Stories, expressing gratitude to his fans as he prepared to begin this new chapter. In the clip, he thanked his supporters for their constant love and encouragement, while seeking blessings from his well-wishers.

While the identity of his wife remains a mystery for now, fans continue to shower the newlywed couple with love and wishes for their journey ahead.