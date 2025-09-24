Rajendranagar murder: Hyderabad police crack case within hours

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police cracked the murder of a man whose throat was slit and body dumped on the service road of Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTGSAU) on Wednesday morning, September 24.

The police arrested two accused in connection with the case the same day, with one of them being a nephew of the deceased.

The accused are Mohd Arbaz, 23, a resident of Chintalmet, and Suleman Khan, 25, a resident of MM Pahadi in Attapur of Rajendranagar mandal of Rangareddy district.

According to a statement issued by Rajendranagar police station on Wednesday evening, the deceased Mohd Minajuddin was the paternal uncle of the accused Arbaz. Due to long-standing property disputes between them at Dugulgundi village in Balki, Karnataka, Arbaz developed a grudge against the former and planned to eliminate him.

On Wednesday morning, the deceased was lured into boarding Arbaz’s Baleno car. While the victim sat in the front seat, Suleman Khan, his accomplice, was driving the car, and Arbaz was sitting in the rear seat.

Taking advantage of the situation, Arbaz suddenly attacked the victim from behind and stabbed him multiple times in his neck with a knife, causing his death. The accused later dumped his body near the main gate of the Agricultural University and fled.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendranagar Ch Srinivas appreciated the commendable efforts of the Rajendranagar police station personnel for cracking the case swiftly.

It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday, September 23, the Rajendranagar police arrested two auto drivers for brutally raping and killing a woman in Kismatpur in Rajendranagar ten days ago.

The serial incidents of murder have sent shockwaves across the area, where many gated communities are coming up, and where villages have been developed into residential colonies during the past decade or so.