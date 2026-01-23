Rajinikanth, Hema Malini’s film to finally release after 37 years

Mumbai: After remaining locked in time for decades, the long-awaited multi-starrer Hindi film Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun is finally set for a nationwide theatrical release.

Produced by Raja Roy, the film brings together an extraordinary ensemble featuring Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Anita Raj, Prem Chopra, Sharat Saxena, Sharad Saxena, the late Amrish Puri, and the late Jagdeep, the icons who defined the golden era of mainstream Hindi cinema when the film was originally conceived and shot.

Directed by the late Harmesh Malhotra, the film boasts creative contributions from some of Indian cinema’s most celebrated names. The dialogues were penned by Salim–Faiz, music was composed by the legendary duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, and choreography was designed by Saroj Khan.

The associate producers were Aslam Mirza and Shabana Mirza. The film was produced under the banner of Raja Roy Films and presented by Rex Music Entertainment, reinforcing its strong classical Bollywood lineage.

“We never lost hope for this film. It has endured grief, setbacks, and long silence,” says producer Raja Roy.

“Today, I feel grateful that it will finally meet its audience. This film has survived against all odds, and its release feels like destiny fulfilled.”

Aslam Mirza further emphasized that technology was used with restraint and respect. AI tools were applied only for visual smoothening and audio enhancement, ensuring that performances, screenplay, and narrative integrity remained untouched. The goal, he noted, was preservation rather than reinvention—an approach fully supported by associate producer Asslam Mirza and Shabana Mirza.

Shot on 35 mm Eastman Colour using Eastman Kodak’s classic film stock, Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun carries the visual richness associated with Technicolor-style processing. Despite being fully filmed, the movie was never submitted for certification at the time, leaving the project suspended indefinitely. Its aesthetic, performances, and scale reflect the cinematic ambition of the era in which it was made.

The prolonged delay was shaped by deeply personal tragedy. Following principal photography, producer Raja Roy relocated to London for business, where he suffered the devastating loss of his young son. This emotional setback halted the film’s progress, and subsequent years brought further obstacles, including the untimely demise of director Harmesh Malhotra, which once again stalled the project.

Yet, the story of Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun is ultimately one of resilience.

Leveraging modern advancements, the film has now undergone AI-assisted restoration, 4K remastering, and 5.1 surround sound mastering—bringing it up to contemporary theatrical standards without disturbing its original cinematic soul.

The official title, HUM MEIN SHAHENSHAH KAUN, is poised to reclaim its place on the silver screen, offering audiences a glimpse into a bygone era, revived through perseverance, technology.