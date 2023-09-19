Rajinikanth to be ‘distinguished guest’ during World Cup: BCCI

The marquee tournament will kick off in Ahmedabad on October 5, with the 2019 edition finalists-England and New Zealand- facing off in the inaugural tie.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th September 2023 4:48 pm IST
BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah presenting the golden ticket to Rajinikanth.

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth will ‘grace’ next month’s ICC World Cup as a “distinguished guest,” the BCCI said on Tuesday, while extending him the Golden Ticket that allows unhindered access during the multi-country tournament.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah presented the Golden Ticket to the top star, BCCI said on its X handle, sharing a photo of the two.

“The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture,” it said.

MS Education Academy

“We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence. #GoldenTicket,” BCCI added.

The marquee tournament will kick off in Ahmedabad on October 5, with the 2019 edition finalists-England and New Zealand- facing off in the inaugural tie.

The golden tickets are a promotional strategy used by the BCCI for the showpiece event it is hosting, with the recipients granted VIP treatment during World Cup matches.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th September 2023 4:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button