Rajkummar Rao responds to propaganda films critique with one word

Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao has always been known for his commitment to authentic storytelling. As he prepares for his upcoming biopic, Nikam, he shared insights into his physical transformation for the role. The actor is set to portray Ujjwal Nikam, a well-known public prosecutor, and he emphasised how important it is for him to look as realistic as possible on screen.

Physical Transformation for Nikam

In an Instagram post, Rajkummar explained how he gained around 9-10 kgs and thinned his hairline to look more like Nikam. He revealed that he loves making physical changes for roles, but he prefers to do it through hard work rather than relying on prosthetics. For Nikam, he ate pizzas, sweets, aloo parathas, and biryani to achieve the right look, making sure his transformation felt natural and true to the character.

Rao has a history of going the extra mile for his roles. In the past, for Bose and Trapped, he made significant physical adjustments, including gaining and losing weight, to fully immerse himself in the characters he played.

In the comments section of his post, a fan asked Rajkummar not to do “propaganda films.” Rao responded firmly with one word: “NEVER.” This reply came during a time when some films have been criticized for being politically charged or divisive.

Rajkummar is already preparing for his next major role, where he will portray former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in a biopic. To prepare, he will now need to lose the extra weight he gained for Nikam and transition into Ganguly’s physical appearance.

With Nikam set to release in late 2026, Rajkummar Rao’s dedication to bringing real-life figures to life on screen continues to shine through his commitment to authentic storytelling.