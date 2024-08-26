Rajkummar Rao: Shah Rukh Khan has been a big reason for me to be an actor

Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao shared that one of the big reasons for him to step into the world of showbiz is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

A video of SRK mouthing Rajkummar’s iconic line “Vicky please” went viral on social media.

“It’s a great feeling. All my life, even today, I’ve been saying, of course, Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue. Of course, I paid an homage to him in ‘Stree 1’ and in ‘Stree 2’ also,” Rajkummar told IANS.

“But when somebody like him, of course, says my line, such an iconic line, it’s such an amazing feeling. I can’t describe it in words. Because he’s been a big reason for me to be an actor,” he added.

Asked who is the star he looks up to, Rajkummar said: “He’ll always be my star, for sure. And, you know, anyone who delivers an exceptional performance on screen, who inspires me, who touches my heart, is my star.”

Rajkummar’s latest release is “Stree 2,” directed by Amar Kaushik, and has become the second highest earner of 2024 with Rs 510 crore within just 11 days since its release, bypassing Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Fighter,” which earned Rs 337.20 crore worldwide.

How does he always take his acting game a notch higher?

“I don’t know. I just try to be honest. I don’t think too much. I just try to be honest with my character. And I just have fun with it. Maybe that’s what translates on screen.

Asked if that is the key ingredient to his successful films, Rajkummar added: “Like I said, I just try and be sincere to what is given to me. And also, I don’t want to… Of course, I work hard, and I try to push myself as an actor with every character, every film.”