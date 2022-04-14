Rajnath Singh boasts of “strengthened” India-US military ties

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 14th April 2022 2:04 pm IST
Changes in Afghanistan challenge for us, made us rethink our strategy: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Taking to social media on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh boasted of the “strengthened” military connection between India and the United States.

“Visited various training sites of @USARPAC located around the island of Oahu. The Military to Military relationship between India and the United States has been strengthened in recent years.” tweeted Singh, who recently paid a visit to several training sites of the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), located on the Oahu Island.

Rajnath Singh visited the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command situated in Hawaii on Tuesday. He was honourably greeted by the USINDOPACOM Commander, Admiral John Aquilino. Both the parties discussed in detail to enhance and empower the military union between India and the US. They agreed in working cooperatively for the betterment of both countries.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button