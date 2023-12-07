Rajnath Singh conducts aerial survey of flood-hit TN

Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday undertook an aerial survey of flood hit northern Tamil Nadu and held discussions with Chief Minister M K Stalin over the extent of damage due to the cyclone Michaung.

After he surveyed Chennai and nearby areas hit by torrential rains and flood, the Union Minister called on Stalin at the Secretariat here and he was briefed on the cyclone, the damage caused and the relief needed from the Centre.

Union Minister of State L Murugan accompanied Rajnath Singh.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur in northern Tamil Nadu were hit by the cyclone and heavy inundation.

The state government has already sought an interim Central relief of Rs 5,060 crore.