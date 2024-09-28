Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi for trying to tarnish India’s image abroad

Chandigarh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha of trying to tarnish the country’s image during his foreign visits.

Addressing a rally in Haryana’s Badli in favour of BJP candidate O P Dhankar, Singh said senior BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani had also been the leaders of opposition but they never attempted to hurt the country’s reputation in other countries.

The union minister was referring to Gandhi’s remarks in the US about the Sikh community.

“Rahul tries to tarnish the image of India in other countries. He (Rahul) says that Sikh community faces problems in going to a gurdwara and cannot wear ‘kada’,” said Singh.

“They try to tarnish the image. Should they be supported?” he asked.

Singh asked the gathering if there was any such prohibition on any “Sikh brother”.

“We played the role of opposition for a long time. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and L K Advani ji remained the leaders of opposition. They also went abroad but they never tarnished the image of the country at international platforms despite the Congress remaining in power,” he said.

Gandhi, while addressing a gathering of Indian Americans in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC during his recent visit to the US, had said, “First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. That is superficial.”

Gandhi had asked one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows to give his name. “What is your name, brother with the turban,” he had asked.

“The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a ‘kada’ in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions,” Gandhi had said.

The union minister lashed out at the Congress over not being able to keep its poll promises.

He cited an example of Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, claiming that government employees were protesting for their salaries there.

“You see in neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh. After the formation of the Congress government there, government employees have to protest for their salaries. The chief minister and ministers are pretending to give up their salaries,” he said.

The Congress had promised to give Rs 1,500 per month to women. But it has not been given till today, he said.

“Do you want such a government in Haryana as well?” he asked the gathering.

Further attacking the Congress-ruled government in Karnataka, Singh said the chief minister there was facing serious allegations of corruption.

The Lokayukta has also lodged an FIR against the chief minister in Karnataka, he said.

Lashing out at the Congress for accusing the BJP of being “anti-dalit”, Singh said if any party is “anti-dalit” that is the Congress.

The defence minister accused the Congress of spreading canards against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

“Congress is spreading confusion about the Agniveer scheme. Every Agniveer of Haryana will be given a job,” he said.

“Why are they misleading the youth of the country?” he asked the gathering.

He claimed that “non-stop” development took place in Haryana in the last 10 years.