Rajnath Singh to pay tribute to Kargil heroes in Dras sector

On Sunday, the armed forces will mark the 27th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay in the 1999 conflict.

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Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a meeting on maritime security.
Rajnath Singh

Dras: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a two-day anniversary event at the Kargil War Memorial here starting July 25 to pay tribute to the bravehearts of Operation Vijay of 1999.

On Sunday, the armed forces will mark the 27th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay in the 1999 conflict.

Singh, who is scheduled to arrive in Dras on Saturday, will take part in a solemn event to commemorate India’s victory in the key battles fought on the icy heights of Kargil during the nearly three-month-long conflict, and pay homage to the fallen soldiers, officials said on Friday evening.

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On Saturday evening, the Army will host Shaurya Sandhya at the Kargil War Memorial at Dras.

Defence Minister Singh will be the chief guest at the event, which will be a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Kargil war bravehearts, the officials said.

The ceremony will also be attended by Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Madanraj Pande, they said.

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Operation Vijay was the name given to India’s limited war against Pakistan after the neighbouring country’s infiltration in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay on July 26, 1999.

On July 26, the Army will host Shradhanjali Samaroh, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, to pay homage to the bravehearts of the 1999 war.

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Singh will grace the event accompanied by the Army chief, in the presence of various senior army officials, Kargil War veterans, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, next of kin of the bravehearts, civil dignitaries and serving soldiers.

The ceremony will also be attended by Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, they said.

During Shradhanjali Samaroh, wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph in honour of the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay.

The ceremony will continue with ‘Gaurav Gatha’, recounting the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and triumph of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War, followed by the inauguration of a Virtual Walkthrough Portal by the defence minister, they added.

The Virtual Walkthrough Portal will assist the visitors to experience the rich history and legacy of the Kargil War Memorial through an immersive digital platform, the officials said.

Thereafter, Singh will visit the Hut of Remembrance, followed by delivering an address to a gathering at Kargil War Memorial Helipad.

The programme will conclude with the flag-in of the ‘Shaurya Vijay Yatra’ (motorcycle rally) from the National War Memorial, New Delhi to Kargil War Memorial, Dras, symbolising the nation’s enduring gratitude to its bravehearts and reaffirming India’s unwavering commitment to preserve the immortal legacy of the bravehearts.

This anniversary is not just a date on the calendar; it is a powerful reminder of the grit and unity that defines India. It is a salute to the men who fought valiantly in rarefied air and freezing winds, turning every peak into a testament of their bravery, the officials said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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