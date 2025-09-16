Rajnath Singh to unveil Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statue in Secunderabad on Sept 17

Hyderabad: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to unveil former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statue in Secunderabad on Wednesday, September 17.

The statue will be unveiled at Picket Public Garden in Secunderabad Cantonment during the celebrations of Hyderabad’s integration into India in 1948, which the BJP observes as Hyderabad Liberation Day. According to Secunderabad Cantonment Board CEO Madhukar Naik, Singh will attend the Hyderabad Liberation Day Parade at Parade Ground, Secunderabad, at 9 am. He will then proceed to Picket Public Garden to unveil the Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue at 11:45 am.

It will be the first statue of a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to be unveiled in the city.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao stated that the Centre would organise the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ on September 17, as the previous BRS and Congress governments had not officially commemorated the occasion.

Addressing a preparatory meeting at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 6, Rao stated that the events would be conducted on a grand scale under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Culture.

“The main celebrations will take place at Secunderabad Parade Grounds, where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest. Several Union ministers and Maharashtra leaders will also participate,” Rao said.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Rao said the celebrations would include a photo exhibition depicting the struggles of Telangana’s freedom fighters and the region’s “liberation movement.”

Union minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP state general secretaries Bangaru Shruthi and Kasam Venkateshwarlu, along with former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, attended the preparatory meeting.

The BJP has repeatedly asserted that Telangana Liberation Day must be given due recognition, marking the region’s integration into the Indian Union in 1948 after the end of the Nizam’s rule.