Rajnath to preside over day-long ‘Chintan Shivir’ on domestic defence manufacturing

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over a day-long ‘Chintan Shivir’ that will focus on ways to bolster national security and boost domestic defence manufacturing.

Last month, the Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Department of Military Affairs and the Defence Research and Development Organisation organised separate brainstorming sessions with the aim to enhance their productivity.

The departments had identified an array of themes on which eminent subject matter experts addressed the officers and shared their insights.

The defence minister will review the takeaways of the brainstorming sessions and discuss ways to implement the recommendations borne out of these deliberations,” the Defence Ministry said about the ‘Chintan Shivir’.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior civil and military officials of the ministry will attend the day-long meeting.

