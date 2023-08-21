Rajnikant touches Yogi Adityanath’s feet, clarifies after outrage

Actor Rajinikanth touches feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Actor Rajinikanth touches feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath- IANS

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said it was his habit to fall at the feet of a ‘sanyasi’ or ‘yogi’, irrespective of the age of that person.

The top actor’s remarks came in response to a reporter’s query here over the “controversy” surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently during his visit to Lucknow.

“Whether a sanyasi or a yogi, it is my habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than me. That’s what I did,” he told reporters here.

The actor’s gesture had kicked up an online storm, especially in Tamil Nadu, as many asked if it was okay for the 72-year-old actor to touch the feet of the much younger UP CM.

The filmstar also thanked the people for making his latest movie ‘Jailer’ a “grand success”.

To a question on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said he did not want to talk about politics.

