Rajpal Yadav surrenders in cheque-bounce case, sent to Tihar jail

The high court on Wednesday refused to extend the deadline given to Yadav for surrendering to the jail authorities

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 6th February 2026 11:52 am IST|   Updated: 6th February 2026 12:19 pm IST
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav (Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav on Thursday surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities here, after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline in connection with his conviction in cheque-bounce cases.

“He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4 pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure,” a jail source said.

The high court on Wednesday refused to extend the deadline given to Yadav for surrendering to the jail authorities.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The counsel for Yadav, who was on February 2 directed to surrender by 4 pm on Wednesday, had told the court that the actor had arranged a sum of Rs 50 lakh and sought one more week to make the payment.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, rejected Yadav’s application seeking extension of time to surrender, saying there was no ground to grant him the relief.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 6th February 2026 11:52 am IST|   Updated: 6th February 2026 12:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button