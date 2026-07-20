Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12.50 pm over Jantar Mantar protest

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12.50 pm on Monday, July 20, amid uproar by Opposition members over the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The House was first adjourned soon after the laying of papers, followed by oath-taking by newly-elected members and obituary references. The proceedings were adjourned for the second time at noon.

When the House met at 12:30 pm, Opposition members continued raising slogans in favour of protesting students. They were also raising slogans related to donation theft at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan urged members, “do not get into the well” of the House.

However, the Opposition members did not relent, prompting the Chairman to adjourn the House till 12.50 pm.

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Earlier when the House met at noon, the Opposition members were on their feet raising slogans in favour of the students protesting at Jantar Mantar and the subsequent police action against them.

DMK members also sought to raise Tamil Nadu’s water-sharing issue with Karnataka and tried to enter the well of the House. However, the Chairman stopped them from entering the well.

As protests by Opposition members continued, the Chairman adjourned the House till 12.30 PM.

Earlier, after the papers were laid in the Upper House, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue, saying it concerned the future of lakhs of students.

“Thousands of students have reached Jantar Mantar (where the protest is on), and they were lathi-charged,” he said.

“The government is trying to beat them down and suppress the issue,” Kharge said, as Opposition members stood on their feet, shouting “shame, shame”.