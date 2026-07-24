Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid NEET paper leak protests

The House has not been able to conduct any substantial business since Monday -- the first day of the Monsoon Session, due to repeated protests and adjournments.

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Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid NEET paper leak protests
Kharge

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned further till 2 pm on Friday, July 24, as Opposition parties continued to protest, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and police action on students.

As soon as proceedings resumed at 12 noon after the adjournment in the morning, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge once again raised the demand of Pradhan’s resignation.

“The Education Minister should resign,” Kharge said, while NDA MPs objected to the demand. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings until 2 pm following the pandemonium.

Subhan Bakery

Earlier, when the House met at 11 am, Radhakrishnan went ahead with the Zero Hour proceedings. However, there was an uproar from the Opposition benches over the police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak.

When Kharge began speaking on the NEET issue, the chairman adjourned the House until 12 noon amid the din.

The House has not been able to conduct any substantial business since Monday — the first day of the Monsoon Session, due to repeated protests and adjournments.

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