Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Ram Temple donation row

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday, August 4, amid massive slogan shouting by Opposition parties over the alleged theft of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations.

As soon as the House convened at 12 noon, after getting adjourned minutes after it had met at 11 am, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan took up the Question Hour.

Opposition parties, however, started raising the issue of alleged donation theft and indulged in slogan shouting. Some of the Opposition members also sought the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

“You are not interested in running the House,” Radhakrishnan told the protesting members.

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DMK’s Tiruchi Siva sought to raise the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, but the Chairman said this was a state issue and cannot be raised in the House.

Amid the continuous sloganeering and noisy protests, Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm following uproar amid clashes between Opposition and Treasury benches over the alleged theft of cash and other valuables from the Ram Temple.

Opposition parties led by the Congress raised the issue of alleged theft of cash and valuables donated by devotees to the Ram Temple, which was vociferously countered by the Treasury benches.

The two sides traded barbs at each other before Chairman Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings till noon.