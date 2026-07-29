Rajya Sabha clears bill criminalising insult to Vande Mataram

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, July 29, passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which criminalises any insult to the national song Vande Mataram.

The House proceedings were subsequently adjourned till 11 am on Thursday, July 30.

Like the Lok Sabha, Opposition parties had protested the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Bill’s passage, and later walked out of the House demanding his presence.

As soon as the House convened in the post-lunch session, following two back-to-back adjournments earlier in the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged protesting members to maintain decorum.

Opposition’s sloganeering against Amit Shah

When the Chair took up the discussion over the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 — which was listed for consideration and passing in the list of business, the opposition parties started protesting and sloganeering seeking a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police force against NEET paper leak demonstrators in the national capital.

They also raised slogans demanding his presence in the House.

The Deputy Chairman went ahead with the proceedings of the House despite the protests and urged members to participate in the discussion.

The Opposition parties continued to raise their demand and later staged a walkout when Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking on the proposed legislation.

Centre accuses Congress of appeasement politics

In his reply to the bill, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Congress is trying to insult the country’s honour — its national song ‘Vande Mataram’ — by resorting to appeasement politics.

He mentioned several instances where ‘Vande Mataram’ was used as the last words by many freedom fighters while sacrificing their lives for the country.

“One cannot understand the Congress’ opposition to Vande Mataram…The country’s youth are watching and the people of the country will teach them a lesson,” Rai said.

He said ‘Vande Mataram‘ is needed for the promise of “Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat”.

The proposed legislation seeks to make desecration of or disrespect towards the country’s national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem, a criminal offence, with a provision of up to three years’ imprisonment.

The bill, which was introduced in the House on July 24, seeks to give Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’. This step by the government comes amid the year-long celebrations of the150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.