Rajya Sabha members to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu Monday

New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will be accorded a farewell in the House on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance.

Naidu demits office on Wednesday and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11.

There will be no sitting of the House on Tuesday and Thursday on account of Muharram and Raksha Bandhan, sources said.

They added that there will be another farewell function for Naidu at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium on Monday evening on behalf of all the members of the House.

The prime minister will present a memento to Naidu while the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha will deliver the farewell address, they said.

A publication chronicling the tenure of Naidu as the vice president and chairman of Rajya Sabha will be released by the prime minister. This will be followed by dinner.

A day after he was declared elected as the 14th vice president, Dhankhar met Naidu here on Sunday.

Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh were welcomed at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas by Naidu and his spouse Usha Naidu.

Naidu gifted his successor an ‘ang vastram’ (stole).

Sources said their meeting lasted over 30 minutes and later Naidu gave a tour of the residence and the secretariat to Dhankhar.

Naidu also introduced Dhankhar to the secretariat staff.