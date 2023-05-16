Rakesh Dobriyal appointed Telangana’s forest force chief

Hyderabad: Senior IFS officer Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal has been appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), HoFF (Head of Forest Force).

Following the retirement of R Sobha on Monday, Dobriyal who worked as the nodal officer for the state government’s afforestation program ‘Telanganaku Haritaharam’ for the past six years, took charge of his duty on Tuesday.

Dobriyal has been allocated with the additional charge owing to his seniority to land the coveted position and the role he played in the afforestation program.