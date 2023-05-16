Telangana Junior Panchayat Secys end strike; rejoin duties

Hyderabad: After 16 days of initiating a strike, over 9500 junior panchayat secretaries (JPSs) rejoined their duty, calling off their protest in demand of regularisation of services.

The move came after the state minister for panchayat raj and rural development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao assured them that he would take their demands to the notice of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao if they get back to their duties.

Stating that they have to trust the government, Telangana Junior Panchayat Secretaries Federation (TJPSF) president said, “The minister told us that the CM was in favour of regularising our services if we call off our strike.”

The JPS’s strike has reportedly disrupted public services in villages as they played a key role in maintaining cleanliness, sanitation, streetlights, drinking water supply, and issuance of birth, death, residence, and income certificates among others.

Telangana government had issued an ultimatum to the JPS on May 8 and asked them to rejoin duties by 5 pm on May 9 or face termination of service.

However, the warning was clearly ignored by most, while a few hundred among them returned back to work.

Meanwhile, the Congress party officials also extended their support to the striking employees. demanding that the state government accept the workers’ demands.

However, the state on Friday reissued a notice asking them to join duties by Saturday else the state government will appoint temporary employees on Sunday in their place.

Eventually, chief secretary Santhi Kumari issued instructions to district collectors to take steps to appoint temporary JPS forcing them to approach Dayakar Rao who promised to sort out their issue.