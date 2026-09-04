Rakhi prays for Govinda-Sunita in Makkah, internet divided

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant is back with another video from Makkah, and this time, her prayers are for Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s troubled marriage.

Standing near the holy Kaaba, Rakhi prayed that everything between the couple gets resolved and that no “Komal” comes between them. She said Sunita has suffered a lot after standing beside Govinda for nearly 40 years, adding that only a woman can truly understand another woman’s pain.

Rakhi also prayed for Govinda’s career, wishing that the Bollywood star receives plenty of new work. Ending the video with a message for Sunita, she said, “Have some patience, everything will be fine.”

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The video has left the internet divided. While several users appreciated Rakhi for remembering the couple in her prayers, others accused her of turning a deeply personal and religious moment into social media content. Some asked her to stop such “cheap stunts” in holy Makkah, arguing that prayers should not be recorded for views and likes.

Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has been under intense scrutiny following her allegations surrounding actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. However, Govinda’s manager has denied claims that the actor plans to marry Komal.