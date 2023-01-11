Rakhi Sawant accepts Islam, adds Fatima to her name

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant got married to her long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani in a low-key court wedding. News of the couple’s marriage began to spread quickly after photos from their private wedding ceremony were widely shared on social media on January 11th.

The couple got hitched as per Islamic rituals and a picture of their ‘Nikah Nama’ (wedding certificate) is surfacing on social media. As per the certificate, Rakhi and Adil’s private nikah took place on May 29, 2022. She has now changed her name to ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’.

Sharing a photo with her husband Adil on Instagram, Rakhi confirmed that they both got married in May. She wrote, “Finally, I’m so happy I am revealing my marriage after seven months#rakhisawant.”

The viral photo of the couple’s ‘Nikah Nama’ is stirring up a lot of interest and discussion among fans and the media.

Rakhi Sawant, who has been in the entertainment industry for several years now, has been open about her wish to settle down and start a family with Adil. Fans and well-wishers have been pouring in their congratulations and good wishes for the happy couple.