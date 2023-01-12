Video of Rakhi Sawant reciting ‘kalima’ during Nikah goes viral

Mumbai: Actress and Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant, who has always been the talk of the town for her personal life and controversial statements, got married to her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. She took to her Instagram and confirmed that she tied the knot with Adil in May last year after dating him for three months.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan got married as per Islamic rituals. Several pictures and videos from their private ‘Nikah’ that took place on May 29, 2022, are surfacing on social media. One video that caught netizens’ attention shows Rakhi reciting Kalima and other duas during her nikah. Watch the clip below.

The Main Hoon Na actress has now changed her name to ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’. Check out the pictures shared by Rakhi on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, the couple is seen wearing garlands and can be seen holding their marriage certificate.

For the unversed, Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh and had introduced him as her husband on Bigg Boss 15. She announced her separation in February last year.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.