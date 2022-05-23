Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan get engaged [Video]

Mumbai: The ‘Queen of Controversies’ Rakhi Sawant just loves being in the headlines. The actress is currently grabbing attention for her relationship with businessman Adil Khan Durrani. She made it public during an event in Mumbai recently.

And now, we have got our hands on one video clip of Rakhi Sawant where she revealed that she got engaged to her bf Adil and confirmed that the two are getting married. In the video shared by Instant Bollywood, which is now going viral on social media, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant can be seen flaunting her huge engagement ring.

Rakhi, who has been quite vocal about her personal life, spoke about Adil and said that he is six years younger than her. In a conversation with ETimes, Rakhi even disclosed that she was not ready when he proposed to her and then, Adil cited examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to convince her.

She also revealed that Adil’s family is against their relationship as they do not like the way she dresses up but she is willing to make the necessary changes to impress his family.

For the unversed, Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh and had introduced him as her husband on Bigg Boss 15. On February 15, this year Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh.