Rakhi Sawant finally gets divorced and throws a ‘dhol’ party [Video]

Mumbai: Meet the queen of controversy and entertainment – Rakhi Sawant. From her bold career choices to her unapologetic demeanour, this diva does not need any introduction. Be it her controversy with Mika Singh or her divorce battle with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, she has often grabbed a lot of attention for her personal life.

The dancer-actor with her Bindass attitude recently stole the limelight again as she threw a break-up party near her residence to celebrate her divorce.

‘Breakup Party Hai Meri’, says Rakhi Sawant

On June 19, 2023, a paparazzo account took to their Instagram handle and dropped a video of Rakhi Sawant. In the video, she was seen all dolled up in a bling red bridal lehenga. Moreover, she was also seen dancing to the beats of dhol in the middle of the road by saying,

“Mera finally divorce horra hai aur ye meri break-up party hai. Log sad hote hai lekin me khush hu!”

This clip of hers is now going viral with many people reacting to it. Check out their reactions below!

For those who don’t know, Rakhi and Adil got married earlier this year, but only after a few weeks of making their union public, she filed an FIR against him accusing him of abusing her and mishandling her money.

On the other hand, she also further denied the allegations of all this being one of her antics and said, “Has anyone gone through this? God save those women who go through such marital issues in their lives. How is it a publicity stunt?”

Well whether it’s a publicity stunt or a genuine celebration, Rakhi Sawant never fails to be the centre of attention.