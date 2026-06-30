Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant is one celebrity who can turn absolutely anything into a headline. Whether it is drama, controversy, laughter or an emotional moment, she has a way of keeping everyone talking. But over the past couple of years, fans have witnessed a completely different side of the actress, one that is deeply spiritual.

A video of Rakhi Sawant, who also goes by Fatima after embracing Islam, has gone viral from her latest Umrah pilgrimage. Shared by a fan who met her in Makkah, the clip has left social media praising her calm and humble personality.

Rakhi Sawant’s Umrah video

Sharing the video, the fan wrote, “So I finally got the chance to tell her how much I admire her. No matter what anyone says or thinks, I know she has a heart of gold and that’s why Allah invites her to His house almost every year.”

In the video, Rakhi introduces herself by saying, “Main hoon Rakhi Sawant urf Fatima.” Dressed in a black abaya, she further says, “Yahan pe aana hota hai toh Allah chunte hain, koi na koi zariya banaate hain.” She also reveals her wish to perform Haj next year, saying, “Inshallah, main agle saal Haj karungi.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, the fan who met Rakhi Sawant revealed, “She is a gem of a person, we didn’t have much time to talk but she met everyone so kindly and even though she was tired she did not once stopped anyone from approaching her.”

Interestingly, Rakhi has performed Umrah nine times, something that has surprised many fans online.

Fans react

The comment section was soon filled with love and admiration. One user wrote, “She’s such a sweetheart.” Another commented, “When you become Allah’s favourite, there is no force in the world that can stop you. Rakhi is the perfect example.”

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Another fan wrote, “Most kind person on earth and whole Bollywood after Salman Khan,” while another said, “I love this lady, yes because she is Fatima but as Rakhi as well. She has an aura that tells about her honesty and purity.”

For many, the viral video offered a glimpse of a softer and more peaceful Rakhi Sawant, proving once again that there is truly no one else quite like her.