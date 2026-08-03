Mumbai: Love her or hate her, Rakhi Sawant is impossible to ignore. From grabbing headlines with her bold statements and public feuds to surprising everyone with deeply personal revelations, the actress and reality TV star has always remained one of the most talked-about celebrities in the country. Often referred to as the “Queen of Controversies,” Rakhi has, over the past few years, also been making headlines for her spiritual journey and her faith.

As many know, Rakhi Sawant embraced Islam in May 2022 when she married her former husband, Adil Khan Durrani, in a private nikah ceremony. She later made her conversion public in January 2023 and revealed that she had adopted the name Fatima.

Now, in a recent interview with BBC News Hindi, Rakhi opened up about her religious beliefs, personal transformation, and responded strongly to those who continue to question her faith because of her profession and lifestyle.

Rakhi Sawant says she has performed Umrah 8 times

Speaking about her spiritual journey, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she has performed Umrah eight times and follows Islamic practices with sincerity. She said she offers all five daily prayers, reads the Quran, and believes that her faith keeps her protected.

She also clarified that although she accepted Islam while marrying Adil Khan Durrani, and the marriage lasted only six months, her faith has remained unchanged.

“I offer all five daily prayers. I pray Fajr (2 rakats), Zuhr (4 rakats), Asr (4 rakats), Maghrib (3 rakats), Isha (4 rakats), and I also offer Tahajjud prayers. That is why I feel protected today and I am safe. I also read the Quran,” Rakhi said.

Actress hits back at critics questioning her faith

Rakhi also addressed the criticism she receives from people who refuse to accept her as a Muslim because she works in the entertainment industry and wears glamorous outfits. She said that faith is a personal relationship between an individual and God. While she works in Bollywood to earn a livelihood and clear her debts, that does not define her connection with Islam.

When asked whether society had accepted her after embracing Islam, Rakhi responded: “No, they still don’t consider me a Muslim. Let them go to hell. Why should I care? They think I’m not a Muslim because I work in Bollywood and wear short clothes. Who are you to decide whether I belong to Islam or not?”

She further took a dig at her critics by saying: “You may be a millionaire, but God hasn’t even invited you for Umrah once. I am a good person, and I have been blessed to perform Umrah eight times.”

Fans praise Rakhi Sawant

The interview has sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users praising Rakhi for openly talking about her faith and religious practices.

One user commented, “At least she is trying and is open about her faith, unlike others.”

Another wrote, “She’s still better than most of us. Some of us wear a burqa and still don’t pray.”

A third fan simply wrote, “She is a queen.”