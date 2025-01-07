Rakhi Sawant starts 2025 with Umrah: Videos from Makkah, Madinah

Mumbai: Controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant has surprised the internet yet again with her second Umrah trip. The actress, known for making headlines, was recently spotted in Madinah and later in Makkah, with videos of her journey going viral on social media. While Rakhi has yet to share anything on her Instagram, her fans are actively circulating the videos online.

In one of the clips, Rakhi is seen saying, “The world is celebrating New Year, and we are here on a pilgrimage. It’s heartwarming to start my New Year with this spiritual journey. I believe 2025 will be amazing because I began it with Umrah. People are praying, and I am praying for all my friends and those in need. It’s so peaceful to see everyone performing their Umrah with devotion and peace.”

Another video of her wearing a black abaya in Makkah has also gone viral, garnering attention from fans and followers alike.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEewXmlIAJT/

For the unversed, Rakhi performed her first Umrah in August 2023, accompanied by her Rakhi brother, Waahiid Ali Khan, and his wife, Shaista Ali Khan. This time, however, it appears she undertook the journey alone.

Rakhi accepted Islam in 2022 during her Nikah with Adil Khan Durrani. Their marriage ended in 2023 after Rakhi made serious allegations against Adil, who was later jailed for six months before being released on bail.