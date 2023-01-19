Rakhi Sawant starts wearing burqa, video goes viral on internet

Mumbai: Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant is leaving no stone unturned to grab the media attention. The actress, who recently announced her marriage with beau Adil Khan Durrani, left her fans and followers surprised once again after a video of her in burqa surfaced online.

On Wednesday evening, Rakhi Sawant was spotted in beige abaya with black hijab as she visited her ailing mother at the hospital with Adil Durrani. For the unversed, Rakhi’s mother is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumour in Mumbai. Watch the video below.

After officially announcing her marriage, Rakhi also revealed that she has accepted Islam and changed her name to Fatima Durrani post her nikah with Adil.

Rakhi Sawant has tied the knot with her boyfriend Adil Khan in an intimate Nikah ceremony on May 29 last year.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi season 4. She had entered the show as a challenger and managed reach the finale of the show. She decided to quit the race by taking Rs 9 lakhs cash prize.