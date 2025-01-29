Rakhi Sawant’s husband-to-be: All about her Pakistani groom

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant has confirmed her love for Pakistani actor and police officer Dodi Khan. She announced that they plan to marry soon, with the wedding set to take place in Pakistan following Islamic traditions.

“Shaadi Pakistan me hogi with Islamic rituals. Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai,” Rakhi shared with TOI.

So, Who is Dodi Khan?

Dodi Khan is a Pakistani actor, filmmaker, and police officer. He has 24,000 followers on Instagram. He comes from a business family and admires Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. He has also lived in Amsterdam and has shown interest in working in Bollywood. Dodi has worked with big names like Saba Qamar and Yograj Singh in films like ‘Oreo,’ ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai,’ and ‘Chaudhary’.

Apart from acting, Dodi Khan is very fond of fitness and is an inspiration when it comes to staying healthy.

A Viral Proposal

On January 27, Dodi Khan shared a video on Instagram, playfully asking Rakhi if he should bring his wedding procession to India or Dubai. The video quickly gained lakhs of views. Rakhi responded warmly, making it clear that she appreciates his love and support.

Rakhi Sawant’s Past Marriages

Rakhi has been married twice before. Her first husband was businessman Ritesh Singh, whom she introduced on Bigg Boss 15. They later separated. She then married Adil Khan Durrani in 2022 and converted to Islam, but their marriage ended in 2023 after allegations of cheating and domestic violence.

The couple is planning a traditional wedding in Pakistan, with a celebration in India. Their honeymoon destinations include Switzerland or the Netherlands, and they plan to settle in Dubai after marriage.

Public Reaction: Love or Publicity Stunt?

Fans have mixed reactions to this news. Some believe it is true love, while others suspect it might be another publicity stunt. Regardless, Rakhi continues to be in the spotlight, and people are eagerly waiting to see what happens next.