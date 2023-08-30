Raksha Bandhan: Delhi Metro to run around 106 extra train trips on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro will operate around 106 extra train trips on Wednesday to facilitate passengers on Raksha Bandhan, officials said.

Additional personnel of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be deployed at stations to operate more ticket counters to cater to the extra rush of commuters, they said on Tuesday.

Officials said that passengers are requested to use the DMRC Travel Mobile App to buy QR code-based tickets to avoid rush at ticket counters.

Guards and customer facilitation agents will be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters, the DMRC said.