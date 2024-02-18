Rakul Preet And Jackky Bhagnani's Combined Net Worth is...

Mumbai: In 2021 Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on Instagram. Their love story started during the COVID-19 lockdown, and they’ve set a great example of young love since then. Their drippy public display of affection, drool-worthy pictures and videos from their romantic dates and holidays have melted the hearts of their fans.

The bollywood industry is filled with many perfect couples, but Rakul Preet and Jackky come out as unique due to their simplicity. They remain humble and regular amidst their success in their career fields. The sincerity of their admiration towards each other is visible in the words they leave to their each other’s glam pics. People have praised them for keeping their relationship away from the media spotlight.

Film Industry Career

Rakul Preet Singh has emerged as one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Her remarkable performances in films like ‘Konda Polam’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Loukyam’, ‘Yaariyan’, ‘Nannaku Prematho’, and ‘Rarandoi Veduka Chudham’.

Jackky Bhagnani, a successful producer himself, has contributed to hit films such as ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Hero No. 1’, and ‘Kal Kissne Dekha’.

Educational Background

Rakul began her career in modelling at the age of 18 in 2009. She was born on the 10th of October 1990 in New Delhi and completed her high school at the Army Public School. She pursued a graduation in Mathematics from Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College. Modeling has become a passion of hers while she studied, gaining a lot of interest with the fashion world.

Jackky Bhagnani Born on 25th December, 1984 in Kolkata, Jackky is from a Sindhi family. His father, Vashu Bhagnani, is the producer of some of the blockbuster films like ‘Coolie No.1’, ‘Hero No.1’, and ‘F.A.L.T.U’. Jackky studied at Welham Boys’ School and St. Teresa’s High School in Mumbai. He went on to complete a course in Commerce from the H.R. College of Commerce and Economics.

After dating each other for over two years, Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani will reportedly have an eco-friendly wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024.

According to a reports, Rakul Preet and Jackky are planning not to fire any crackers on their wedding and are reportedly taking a lot more serious and innovative steps to make their wedding an eco-friendly one, which will go on for 3-4 days.

Rakul Preet Income

As reported in Lifestyle Asia, Rakul Preet charges Rs. 3 crore for a single movie. Besides acting in films, Rakul Preet is also involved in brand promotion and advertisement campaigns. Rakul Preet owns 16,000 Sq. Ft 3BHK house in Jubilee Hills, In addition to this, she owns some flats in Delhi, Vizag, and Mumbai as well.

The actress also owns a series of super-expensive cars like

Mercedes Benz GLE – Rs. 1 crore

Range Rover Sports – Rs. 70 lakh

BMW 520D – Rs. 75 lakh

Audi Q3 – Rs. 35 lakh

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 – Rs. 2.96 crore.

Combined Net Worth

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani enjoy a staggering combined net worth of approximately Rs. 84 crore. Rakul’s net worth is pitched at Rs. 49 crore, while Jackky’s net worth is reportedly Rs. 35 crore.