Rakul Preet Singh’s new lavish restaurant in Madhapur, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh, the actress who recently married producer Jackky Bhagnani, is back from her break – and she’s making waves again. This time for her business venture. Joining other Tollywood celebrities, Rakul is all set to make a splash in the culinary world.

Her latest venture, Arambam promises to be a game-changer in the restaurant scene of Hyderabad. Here’s what we know so far about their exciting new restaurant.

Rakul Preet Singh’s New Restaurant

Rakul’s love for health and wellness goes beyond acting. She thinks that food is important for both body and soul. With Arambam, she wants to make a place where yummy food and good nutrition go hand in hand. Their motto? “One nutritious millet bowl at a time.”

What truly makes Arambam special is its dedication to millets. The ancient grains have been a part of Indian diets for centuries, and Rakul wants to make them popular again. The menu has lots of tasty options made with millets.

Excited about the partnership, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I’m excited to open my first restaurant in Hyderabad and help unite the goal of delectable, nutritious eating for all. I believe that food not only feeds the body but also the soul and at Arambam, we plan to do this together, one nutritious millet bowl at a time.”

Arambam will be welcoming customers from April 16th onwards. Find this exciting new restaurant in Hyderabad’s vibrant Madhapur area – perfect if you love millet-based meals or just want to explore nutritious eating options.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption